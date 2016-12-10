Watch: Play Too Much? Girl Gruesomely Pranks Boyfriend Into Thinking She's Dead

Blogger De’arra decided to trick her viral partner-in-crime and boyfriend, Ken, by creating what looked like a blood-soaked crime scene. Understandably so, upon walking into the bathroom where she lay close-eyed and covered with fake blood, Ken freaked out.

There’ve always been two worlds about cruel-ish pranks. Some believe they’re too over-the-top, others believe they’re hilarious. Well, this semi-recent Halloween-themed one had most of social media up-in-arms.

De’arra’s acting performance was top-notch as her boo never suspected it was a prank. As a viewer, you know it’s a joke, which puts you at ease (sort of) when watching it. For Ken however, this was no joke.

The internets had mixed reaction. Commenters on the YouTube video called parts of the video “cute,” while others were crying over it rather than laughing.

