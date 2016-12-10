Watch: Three Teens Charged After Abducting Classmate For Group Sex

Parents of students at Cypress Springs High School in Houston are both shocked and relieved that a recent incident at their school happened but is now over.

Three students at Cypress Springs have been charged with aggravated kidnapping after they forcibly removed a teenaged classmate from their school, forced her into a car and then drove a mile away to one of the suspect’s homes in hopes she would have sex with them.

This all happened last Monday (December 5) as Imanuel Rizig, 17; Ryan Jeng, 17; and Justin Broadway, 18 were charged. Records and video show the victim was leaving the lunchroom when she was approached from behind by one of the suspects. She was then grabbed by the wrist and told to come with him.

He allegedly then pulled the girl outside and threw her into a black four-door vehicle and locked the doors. Parents are outraged claiming they were not initially contacted by the school district and instead learned of what happened through local media.