Look: Simone Biles Meets LeBron And People Can't Get Over The Insane Height Difference

Simone Biles and LeBron James are both decorated olympic athletes, but they’re much different in size.
It’s because they play different sports, but still. It’s pretty amusing seeing the two of them stand side-by-side, and that’s what happened last night (December 10). Biles attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game in her native state of Ohio.
The Cavs were taking on the New Orleans Hornets when James made a stop over to the sideline to greet the champion gymnast and take a pic together. Jokes started to come out because of the height difference between the two. Biles, who is 4-foot, 9-inches, barely reaches ‘Bron’s chest at 6-foot, 8-inches.
Still the whole thing was extremely cute. It’s unclear whether the two had met previously during the olympics, however LeBron did make an Instagram post about Biles after she raked in all her gold medals.
Cavs Forward Kevin Love also took a pic with Biles. She made an separate Instagram post about her time in Quicken Loans Arena and apparently, she had a blast.
“Had a good time at the Cavaliers Basketball game,” she captioned under a pic of her being carried out of the arena by Cleveland’s mascot. “Thanks for having me @cavs.”
Check out what went down in Cleveland below.
Just a couple of Olympic Gold Medalists hanging out at @TheQArena... 🇺🇸🏅#CavsHornets || #CavsHWC pic.twitter.com/dITksHhtfm— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 10, 2016
(Photo: The Shade Room)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS