Look: Simone Biles Meets LeBron And People Can't Get Over The Insane Height Difference

Simone Biles and LeBron James are both decorated olympic athletes, but they’re much different in size.

It’s because they play different sports, but still. It’s pretty amusing seeing the two of them stand side-by-side, and that’s what happened last night (December 10). Biles attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game in her native state of Ohio.

The Cavs were taking on the New Orleans Hornets when James made a stop over to the sideline to greet the champion gymnast and take a pic together. Jokes started to come out because of the height difference between the two. Biles, who is 4-foot, 9-inches, barely reaches ‘Bron’s chest at 6-foot, 8-inches.