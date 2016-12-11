Watch: Murder Mystery? Mother Found Dead Inside Charred Out Car In Detroit

A 31-year-old mother was found dead inside of her torched car behind a Detroit-area schoolyard playground on Friday (December 9).

Diana Pesserl, who has a 7-year-old son, was found in West Bloomfield Township behind Pine Lake Elementary School after police responded to a report of fire in the area.

According to WXYZ, dental records were used during an autopsy to make a positive identification of the woman. It’s been determined that she died from a bullet wound to the abdomen.

Police followed tire tracks from the crime scene to a house less than a mile away from where the victim lived. There, cops removed six cans of gas from the home as the two teens who occupied it were questioned.