Watch: Post Election Hate? Swastikas And Racist Graffiti Found All Over Boston High School

We’ve already seen many acts of hate since Donald Trump was elected president. It seems like his affirmation is giving racists reason to believe their hatred is how most people think.

Why else would multiple suspected people go around a Boston-area high school and line it with hateful graffiti? Cambridge’s WCVB5 is reporting that hateful words and swastikas were drawn all over the bathrooms at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School over the course of two days.

The disgusting graffiti was found in three separate boys bathrooms between Tuesday afternoon (December 6) and Wednesday morning. School officials would not reveal details about what exactly was written since everything is still under investigation.

"I am sorry that students and staff may have seen the symbol and language in our school. It does not represent who we are," Principal Smith wrote in a letter delivered to parents on Wednesday. "The symbol and language are provocative and upsetting. Its history as a signal for racist, anti-Semitic, and hateful speech and actions is well known. It is intended to make people feel unsafe and unwelcome. I am deeply saddened that this symbol and language has been displayed in our community."