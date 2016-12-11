Watch: This Cop Was Fired After He Tried To Fight A Teen For Yelling "F**k The Police!"

An Atlanta-area police officer has been fired after challenging a teenager to fight him for using his First Amendment rights.

Officer James Sanders allegedly yelled profanities at a teen who yelled, “F**k the police” at him. He then urged the teen to fight him during a traffic stop he wasn’t authorized to make.

Social Circle Chief Tyrone Oliver reviewed footage of the incident after receiving an anonymous tip and says this sort of behavior by his department is unacceptable.