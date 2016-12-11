Watch: This Cop Was Fired After He Tried To Fight A Teen For Yelling "F**k The Police!"

An Atlanta-area police officer has been fired after challenging a teenager to fight him for using his First Amendment rights.
Officer James Sanders allegedly yelled profanities at a teen who yelled, “F**k the police” at him. He then urged the teen to fight him during a traffic stop he wasn’t authorized to make.
Social Circle Chief Tyrone Oliver reviewed footage of the incident after receiving an anonymous tip and says this sort of behavior by his department is unacceptable.
“It was completely uncalled for, unprovoked and it will not be tolerated here,” Oliver told CBS46. “We’re held to a higher standard and we have to conduct ourselves as such. We have to have tough skin and let things roll of our back.”
Officer Sanders can be heard yelling at the kid, “Get out the jeep. What’d you have to say? Tell me one more time and you’re going to jail son.” Sanders also allegedly searched the teen’s vehicle without a warrant. He is appealing his firing.
In 2014 James Sanders was written up for threatening to blow up a local school over an argument about getting paid for off duty security. He’s been on the Social Circle Police Department staff for eight years.
Check out CBS46 package on the troubling police stop below.
(Photo: FOX 5)
