Watch: Teen Pulls a Too Long Con on Her Boyfriend, Fakes Pregnancy With Triplets for 10 Months

When 16-year-old Jordan learned that his girlfriend was pregnant with not one baby, but triplets, a wave of different emotions rushed over him. Although he was scared at first, he was determined to be the best father he could. However, Jordan recently experienced a new emotion relating to his girlfriend, who he learned had faked her pregnancy for 10 months.
When the unidentified Michigan teen announced that she was expecting triplets, both her and Jordan’s family embraced the new additions.
"I was excited, don't get me wrong, but I was scared," Jordan told Fox 2 Detroit. "I started looking for jobs the best I could. I was ready to donate all my time."
However, nine months passed after she made the announcement, and there were no indications that the babies were coming anytime soon. This made Jordan and his family very suspicious.
As it turned out, the Wyandotte teen used FakeABaby.com, a prank site, to carry on a fake pregnancy for 10 months. However, before her con was discovered, the teen accepted many baby gifts from people in the community.
A church in Taylor, Michigan, a nonprofit organization, and a Facebook group that she joined called "Moms of Triplets" all donated to the “expecting” teen mom. In May, relatives threw a baby shower for the mother, who revealed the planned babies’ names, Ivan, Alice and Isabella, on a cake.
As far as everyone could tell, she was pregnant. However, when Jordan’s family could not get in contact with any of the doctors she supposedly saw, they began to question her.
Then, an Ohio woman in the Facebook group “Moms of Triplets” noticed something was off with an ultrasound photo the teen posted. When she figured out the ultrasound pictures were fake she contacted Jordan’s family.
"Down to baby A, baby B, baby C, the placements of the babies - they're the exact same," Tracy Matthews, an aunt of Jordan, told Fox 2. "You can put them side by side and the only difference you're going to see is that she used a fake doctor that doesn't exist. She put my nephew's name on the ultrasound, which you cannot do."
Last week, the mother was supposed to go in for a C-section; however, the day before, she claimed she lost the babies but refused to go to the doctor. Jordan's aunt then called the authorities, who have since opened an investigation.
When Fox 2 tried to contact the girl, her brother gave them her story.
"She lost the baby at six weeks," said the girl's brother. "She didn't tell anybody; she was scared and didn't know what to do. All donations she took are being returned."
It’s unclear if the girl was actually pregnant to begin with or if her family was in on the con. Wyandotte police are investigating because her acceptance of the money and gifts could be criminal activity.
Jordan has since moved on, but believes this was a terrible ordeal.
"I don't think anybody should go through that," says Jordan. "All this over a website FakeABaby.com."
(Photo: VioletaStoimenova/Getty Images)
