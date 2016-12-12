Watch: Teen Pulls a Too Long Con on Her Boyfriend, Fakes Pregnancy With Triplets for 10 Months

When 16-year-old Jordan learned that his girlfriend was pregnant with not one baby, but triplets, a wave of different emotions rushed over him. Although he was scared at first, he was determined to be the best father he could. However, Jordan recently experienced a new emotion relating to his girlfriend, who he learned had faked her pregnancy for 10 months.

When the unidentified Michigan teen announced that she was expecting triplets, both her and Jordan’s family embraced the new additions.

"I was excited, don't get me wrong, but I was scared," Jordan told Fox 2 Detroit. "I started looking for jobs the best I could. I was ready to donate all my time."

However, nine months passed after she made the announcement, and there were no indications that the babies were coming anytime soon. This made Jordan and his family very suspicious.

As it turned out, the Wyandotte teen used FakeABaby.com, a prank site, to carry on a fake pregnancy for 10 months. However, before her con was discovered, the teen accepted many baby gifts from people in the community.

A church in Taylor, Michigan, a nonprofit organization, and a Facebook group that she joined called "Moms of Triplets" all donated to the “expecting” teen mom. In May, relatives threw a baby shower for the mother, who revealed the planned babies’ names, Ivan, Alice and Isabella, on a cake.

As far as everyone could tell, she was pregnant. However, when Jordan’s family could not get in contact with any of the doctors she supposedly saw, they began to question her.