Look: Wealthy Man Who Allegedly Offered Ex-Girlfriend $75K to Have Abortion Is Now Facing Hefty Child Support Lawsuit

Last week, Elmira Naymark filed a suit with the Manhattan Supreme Court against her then-29-year-old boyfriend Ron Ozer. According to the suit, Naymark was offered $75,000 to abort their child.

A 32-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against her hedge-fund ex-boyfriend for allegedly attempting to distance himself from his responsibilities as a father, reported New York Post .

Naymark met Ozer in 2013 through mutual friends. Ozer works as a portfolio manager for Citadel and specializes in making multi-million-dollar natural gas deals.

Their adventurous relationship included lavish gifts and luxurious holiday getaways paid for by Ozer.

Naymark was sure that their relationship would eventually lead to marriage, according to the suit. However, in January, when she informed her boyfriend that she was pregnant with his child, his attitude changed and he allegedly told her to “call the clinic” and “take a pill,” according to the suit.

And that was not the end of it. When she denied his requests and told him that she would be keeping the child, he said “I f**king hate you” and called her “white trash” and “disgusting.”

He then allegedly had a colleague offer Naymark up to $75,000 to get an abortion, according to court documents.

“He wants to help you out and take care of this,” the friend allegedly sent in a text Naymark. “This isn’t the only chance for you to have children. You don’t have to force this and do it alone. He’d be willing to offer a lump sum of money to you . . . I’m sure he would have no problem with 50k-75,000+.”

Naymark did not accept the money nor did she abort the baby. The 32-year-old gave birth to a baby girl in September and now she is claiming that, because Ozer has not offered any child support money, she has had to go on Medicaid and food stamps.

Ozer reportedly acquired $60 million from a single deal last year and Naymark feels he needs to contribute some of that money for their daughter.

She is asking a judge to force Ozer to provide money to her daughter that would give her a lifestyle “proportionate with [his] vast wealth and income,” according to court papers.

In addition to child support, Naymark is seeking a paternity test, full custody of the girl, health insurance for the baby, funding for private schools and summer camps and a $5 million life insurance policy listing herself and their daughter as beneficiaries, according to the suit.

Ozer’s representatives have not commented on the suit.