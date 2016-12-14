Look: Federal Agency Says Donald Trump Must Give Up Ownership of DC Hotel

The D.C. hotel occupies a taxpayer-owned historical post office, and because Donald Trump leases the property from the government, he will be in breach of the lease if he still owns the property after Inauguration Day, reported Buzzfeed News .

A federal agency informed lawmakers that Donald Trump must sell his ownership stake in his Washington, D.C., hotel before he is sworn in as president. If he does not give up his 77 percent ownership of the property, he will be brought before the U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals.

The General Services Administration, the company that leased the property to Trump, informed lawmakers that elected officials are forbidden from leasing tax-payer owned property.

Democratic lawmakers in the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the agency administrators in order to find out what the GSA will do about the conflict of interest.

The GSA's deputy commissioner "made clear that Mr. Trump must divest himself not only of managerial control, but of all ownership interest as well," said a letter from Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the committee.

Trump has spoken about giving over his ownership stake in the hotel to his daughter; however, in a signed letter sent by lawmakers, issues surrounding that decision where also addressed.

"Ms. Trump is all of the following -- the President-elect's daughter, a top presidential transition team official, a lessee under the contract the GSA oversees, and the primary contact for GSA on the lease. The conflicts of interest are obvious," the signing Democrats said in a press release.

The GSA has reached out to the Trump transition team about the issue; however, they have not yet heard back from the team.