Look: A Father's Heartwarming IG Post Shows The Power Of A Comforting Stranger

This time of year can be tough, especially since 2016 gave us no mercy – and sometimes the kindness of a stranger is all you need to go from a bad mood to virally good one.
Thousands of views and hundreds of comments flooded a father’s recent Imgur post in which he posted a picture of a woman holding his son. The heartwarming part is that the woman was a stranger offering to hold his child during a flight he was on as he was tired after having an “awful travel experience.”
He called his post Kindness of Strangers and told the tale in the caption of his pic.
“I was having an awful travel experience on Sunday after my SO and I got separated in Chicago due to weather,” he wrote. “This was only little man's 2nd flight ever (8month old) and he was doing so well until he wanted to go see my neighbor in the window seat. After brief introductions and him fighting me trying to crawl over to her, she opens her arms and says ‘oh just give him to me!’”
“He (and I, exhausted) willingly oblige to the strangers request,” he continues. “Not 60 seconds later he puts his head down on her chest and falls asleep! ‘Power of the boobies,’ she jokes. She then proceeds to tell me that if I wanted to take a quick nap that she would be more than happy to hold him while he slept. After multiple cancellations and layovers I selfishly agreed to give her watch over my precious child so that I could catch a quick cat nap. The kindness of this stranger was truly refreshing on what was quickly becoming one of the worst days in a long time. There is still hope!”
The man’s comment section contained most people believing that her gesture was very kind and “touching.” Seeing as how the child was only eight months old, and since babies are adorable, the woman got some comfort out of it too.
Sometimes you can count on strangers. Check out the whole posting below.
(Photo: Daily Mail)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS