Look: A Father's Heartwarming IG Post Shows The Power Of A Comforting Stranger

This time of year can be tough, especially since 2016 gave us no mercy – and sometimes the kindness of a stranger is all you need to go from a bad mood to virally good one.

Thousands of views and hundreds of comments flooded a father’s recent Imgur post in which he posted a picture of a woman holding his son. The heartwarming part is that the woman was a stranger offering to hold his child during a flight he was on as he was tired after having an “awful travel experience.”

He called his post Kindness of Strangers and told the tale in the caption of his pic.

“I was having an awful travel experience on Sunday after my SO and I got separated in Chicago due to weather,” he wrote. “This was only little man's 2nd flight ever (8month old) and he was doing so well until he wanted to go see my neighbor in the window seat. After brief introductions and him fighting me trying to crawl over to her, she opens her arms and says ‘oh just give him to me!’”