Look: Former Milwaukee Cop Who Fatally Shot Sylville Smith Charged

Sylville Smith died at the hands of former Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown and will now face one count of first-degree reckless homicide, according to Buzzfeed.

In August, the 23-year-old Smith was shot to death triggering two days of heated unrest in the Wisconsin city. Police body camera footage shows the interaction between Heaggan-Brown and Smith that would ultimately turn deadly. Smith does supposedly have a long criminal record and was walking around with a gun in his hand when he was shot in the chest and arm.