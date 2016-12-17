Look: Former Milwaukee Cop Who Fatally Shot Sylville Smith Charged

Sylville Smith died at the hands of former Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown and will now face one count of first-degree reckless homicide, according to Buzzfeed.
In August, the 23-year-old Smith was shot to death triggering two days of heated unrest in the Wisconsin city. Police body camera footage shows the interaction between Heaggan-Brown and Smith that would ultimately turn deadly. Smith does supposedly have a long criminal record and was walking around with a gun in his hand when he was shot in the chest and arm.
The video shows Smith slipping to the ground during a foot chase. He then got back up and turned to the officer with the gun still in his hand. That’s when he threw it over a fence. According to a complaint, one shot was fired when Smith’s gun was raised in the air. The second one came when Smith was unarmed.
Dominique Heaggan-Brown is a former police officer not because of the Smith shooting. He was fired from the Milwaukee Police Department after being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and prostitution in October.
