Look: Freudian Slip? Donald Trump Got Hilariously Dragged For Embarrassing "Unpresidented" Twitter Typo

Donald Trump is known for his Twitter fingers (even if he doesn’t invite Twitter to his tech conference thing), and often times it gets him in trouble.
This morning (December 17), the president elect decided to use the social media app to tweet out what he thought of China supposedly stealing a U.S. Navy research drone in international waters. He wanted to call the alleged act unprecedented, but instead said it was “unpresidented”.
Welp, understandably and unsurprisingly this had Twitter howling. Even Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account corrected The Donald for his Freudian slip. “Good morning! The #WordOfTheDay is...not ‘unpresidented’, they tweeted. “We don’t enter that word. That’s a new one.”
By the way, China’s Defense Ministry reportedly says it plans on returning the underwater drone to the United States “through appropriate means” after it was discovered in international waters around the South China Sea on Thursday, according to the AP. Donald Trump would later correct the tweet in a newer one just moments later. Too late for the Internet though.
See Donald Trump’s corrected tweet, is misspelled tweet, and the best reaction from everyone else below.
China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2016
Trump deleted it, but not before I saved it. Freudian slip? We can all hope he, too, soon will be "unpresidented." #LearnToSpell pic.twitter.com/tRjYEYVMJl— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 17, 2016
@realDonaldTrump don't worry, we heard your cry for help. pic.twitter.com/qaIhor2aYP— 🇺🇸Joel🇺🇸 (@JoelNihlean) December 17, 2016
@realDonaldTrump spelling is hard. pic.twitter.com/OfTHwMtBLB— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 17, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump "I know words, I have the best words." LOL #unpresidented https://t.co/19xyix9Gmb— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 17, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump No, I think "unpresidented" was accurate. Just stop. Stop posturing.— Sarah Cannon (@Saille) December 17, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump You know it's #saturdaymorning in America now when PEOTUS corrects spelling error in threat to diplomacy #unpresidented pic.twitter.com/bjdUQ9do3C— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 17, 2016
(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
