Look: Freudian Slip? Donald Trump Got Hilariously Dragged For Embarrassing "Unpresidented" Twitter Typo

This morning (December 17), the president elect decided to use the social media app to tweet out what he thought of China supposedly stealing a U.S. Navy research drone in international waters. He wanted to call the alleged act unprecedented, but instead said it was “unpresidented”.

Donald Trump is known for his Twitter fingers (even if he doesn’t invite Twitter to his tech conference thing), and often times it gets him in trouble.

Welp, understandably and unsurprisingly this had Twitter howling. Even Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account corrected The Donald for his Freudian slip. “Good morning! The #WordOfTheDay is...not ‘unpresidented’, they tweeted. “We don’t enter that word. That’s a new one.”

By the way, China’s Defense Ministry reportedly says it plans on returning the underwater drone to the United States “through appropriate means” after it was discovered in international waters around the South China Sea on Thursday, according to the AP. Donald Trump would later correct the tweet in a newer one just moments later. Too late for the Internet though.

See Donald Trump’s corrected tweet, is misspelled tweet, and the best reaction from everyone else below.