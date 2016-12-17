Watch: What Caused This Man To Set His Own Twin Sister On Fire In-Front Of Her Children?

The unthinkable recently happened as a man poured gas on his sister and lit her on fire in-front of her two children.

Tamika Crawford was lying in a snowbank, heavily burned after Dwayne Crawford lit her ablaze in Concord, New Hampshire Thursday (December 15). Police responded to the fire shortly early that morning and found smoke coming from their home. “My brother did this, my brother did this ... you have to arrest him,” Tamika told officers as they arrived.

Dwayne later admitted he was the one responsible after telling Officer Brendan Ryder in a sworn affidavit, “I did it, I lit her on fire.”