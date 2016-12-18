[Watch] Heartbreaking Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Grandmother's Car By An Enraged Driver

The grandmother and grandson were then honked at, and subsequently their vehicle shot by the unidentified motorist, which struck the toddler and killed him. The grandmother was unharmed as she drove to a nearby JCPenney store parking lot to call police. The boy was taken to a hospital, but it was too late.

According to Little Rock, Arkansas Police Lt. Steven McClanahan , the young boy and his grandmother were out holiday shopping Saturday evening (December 17). When they returned to the car and attempted to leave the parking lot, an angry motorist behind the two became enraged because he believed the grandmother “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign.”

“Tonight’s homicide was a road rage incident,” Little Rock police relayed via Twitter. “The grandma and 3-year-old victim are innocent and have no relationship…[with] the suspect.”

The name of the grandmother has been revealed through a police report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. 47-year-old Kim King-Macon was reportedly driving with the 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, whose names haven’t been released, at the time of the shooting.

“As you can probably understand, that’s very, very frustrating to our police agency, as it should be to our community,” Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in a public statement on Saturday night. “If you know something about this case, please come forward.”

See Chief Buckner addressing the public in Little Rock below.