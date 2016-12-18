Daddy Duty: Check Out The Cute Pic Nick Young Posted Of His Baby Girl Navi

His caption for it makes it all the more adorable.

Published 3 days ago

Nick Young may not always make the best of decisions off the court but his latest Instagram pic was a great choice to share with the world.

Swaggy P just gave us a rare flick of his newly-born daughter Navi and she’s so adorbs. I don’t even use that word, but what else can you say?

“She lookin like daddy you better get ready,” the Lakers small forward captioned, preceded by a heart eyes emoji.

Ugh. Young and his ex-girlfriend Keonna Green welcomed Navi Young into the world back in late October. Recently, a pic also made its way onto the Internet of his prior-born son Nicholas holding Navi. We almost melted entirely back then too.

Check out Nick Young’s latest pic of Navi below.

😍 she lookin like daddy you better get ready

A photo posted by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ)

