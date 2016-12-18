Daddy Duty: Check Out The Cute Pic Nick Young Posted Of His Baby Girl Navi

Nick Young may not always make the best of decisions off the court but his latest Instagram pic was a great choice to share with the world.
Swaggy P just gave us a rare flick of his newly-born daughter Navi and she’s so adorbs. I don’t even use that word, but what else can you say?
“She lookin like daddy you better get ready,” the Lakers small forward captioned, preceded by a heart eyes emoji.
Ugh. Young and his ex-girlfriend Keonna Green welcomed Navi Young into the world back in late October. Recently, a pic also made its way onto the Internet of his prior-born son Nicholas holding Navi. We almost melted entirely back then too.
Check out Nick Young’s latest pic of Navi below.
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ)
