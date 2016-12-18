Look: Everyone Is Losing Their Mind Over This Look A Like Couple

In today’s WTH news, the Internet located a Massachusetts couple who look a little too close to being brother and sister rather than boyfriend and girlfriend.
17-year-olds Yamily Vazquez and Edgar Pareves took a Snapchat selfie together recently and posted it to Twitter. That’s when the interwebs went to their joke stash.
“Best face swap of all time,” a Twitter user replied. “just say ‘i love myself’ and go,” another tweeted to the chorus of thousands of likes and retweets.
To be fair, the young couple does look very similar to one another, but really, y’all are so extra on here. Anyway, Vazquez and Pareves told Buzzfeed that people tell them they look identical all the time. “We did think [the picture] was funny, but it was just like, ‘Okay… people are going to say we look alike,’ but that’s it,” Vazquez said.
It is kind of surprising that they’d get so much of a response, especially since they weren’t asking for it. Pareves says he doesn’t think they look that much alike. Guess that wasn’t for him to determine.
Check out pics of the couple below as well as some of the Internet’s best responses.
I love you pic.twitter.com/4xZzFNYojL— yam (@yamilyjudy) December 14, 2016
just say "i love myself" and go https://t.co/tOPYXUIdPP— Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) December 15, 2016
Best face swap of all time 💀 https://t.co/Rl8u9mgaJe— ⁶𓅓 (@isweatergawd) December 15, 2016
I need u to look me in my eyes with a straight face and say yall ain't the same person https://t.co/zP4HsfWHFA— 🤓 (@Donte__502) December 15, 2016
y'all look like gotdam twins lmao i thought this was photoshopped https://t.co/VKuuvORQ1s— lewig (@amenGreens) December 14, 2016
u sure that ain't ur brother https://t.co/XlJ8Rlrdql— GTAShortyy🉐 (@bby_laana) December 16, 2016
@yamilyjudy this dude could pass for a young Barack— winter breeze ❄️ (@breezymarie) December 15, 2016
@yamilyjudy OMG TWINS WTF— Maggie May (@mvgsnchez) December 15, 2016
(Photo: Yamily Judy Via Twitter)
