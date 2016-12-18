Look: Here's Why People Think This Snowman Is Stalking President Obama

Nothing spells sinister like snowmen.
What originally was supposed to be holiday decorations for the White House lawn, four decorative snowmen are now the subject of a very creepy takeover conspiracy.
The snowmen were originally placed in the Rose Garden outside of the Oval Office, however on Friday, White House photographer Pete Souza captured a pic of President Obama doing some work inside his office with one of the smiling snowmen looking in from a window. The staff moved him there for it to be a joke… or did they?
Jk, they did. We hope. Souza captioned the Instagram picture by explaining how the WH staff wanted to move the snowmen closer to the president’s office to see if anyone recognized a change in their location.
“We realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift," he explained. "But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff — I won’t say who — moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval.”
The Internet saw the pic and freaked out. They questioned whether the snowmen somehow had legs of their own. “I can't think of a joke for this cause I'm genuinely scared the president is being stalked by a snowman,” a Twitter user wrote after seeing Souza’s flick.
Happy holidays?
Check out President Obama being stocked by snowmen and the Internet’s reaction to it below.
Sometimes you gotta have fun. For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden (see photo in earlier post). We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff--I won't say who--moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval. This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills.
I can't think of a joke for this cause I'm genuinely scared the president is being stalked by a snowman https://t.co/R4lu7LbWEA— Whaaaaaaaaattt? (@Vicious_pen) December 17, 2016
BEHIND YOU OMG https://t.co/pJol9zuYER— 🎄 Jingle Kells 🎄 (@justkelly_ok) December 17, 2016
"The vibe we're going for is Frosty theSnowman crossed with Pennywise from IT." https://t.co/OTfYe9kg2R— Michelle Dean (@michelledean) December 17, 2016
@WhiteHouse Too easy. pic.twitter.com/Ws14Odhno4— Jonah Gadsby (@FJGadsby) December 17, 2016
"Soon" -Creepy @whitehouse #snowman https://t.co/VAwGPv2E1G— Max! (@redmaxtastic) December 17, 2016
(Photo: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS