Look: Here's Why People Think This Snowman Is Stalking President Obama

Nothing spells sinister like snowmen.

What originally was supposed to be holiday decorations for the White House lawn, four decorative snowmen are now the subject of a very creepy takeover conspiracy.

The snowmen were originally placed in the Rose Garden outside of the Oval Office, however on Friday, White House photographer Pete Souza captured a pic of President Obama doing some work inside his office with one of the smiling snowmen looking in from a window. The staff moved him there for it to be a joke… or did they?

Jk, they did. We hope. Souza captioned the Instagram picture by explaining how the WH staff wanted to move the snowmen closer to the president’s office to see if anyone recognized a change in their location.