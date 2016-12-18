Look: Here's Why People Think This Snowman Is Stalking President Obama

When holiday decorations get creepy.

Published 3 days ago

Nothing spells sinister like snowmen.

What originally was supposed to be holiday decorations for the White House lawn, four decorative snowmen are now the subject of a very creepy takeover conspiracy.

The snowmen were originally placed in the Rose Garden outside of the Oval Office, however on Friday, White House photographer Pete Souza captured a pic of President Obama doing some work inside his office with one of the smiling snowmen looking in from a window. The staff moved him there for it to be a joke… or did they?

Jk, they did. We hope. Souza captioned the Instagram picture by explaining how the WH staff wanted to move the snowmen closer to the president’s office to see if anyone recognized a change in their location.

“We realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift," he explained. "But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff — I won’t say who — moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval.”

The Internet saw the pic and freaked out. They questioned whether the snowmen somehow had legs of their own. “I can't think of a joke for this cause I'm genuinely scared the president is being stalked by a snowman,” a Twitter user wrote after seeing Souza’s flick.

Happy holidays?

Check out President Obama being stocked by snowmen and the Internet’s reaction to it below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

