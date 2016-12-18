Watch: White Florida Teacher Who Threatened To Send Black Students 'Back To Africa' Has Been Suspended

A teacher in Tampa, Florida has been suspended for comments he made to students that went far beyond classroom appropriate.
John Sousa admits to threatening black students who claimed he said he’d get Donald Trump to send them “back to Africa.” The alleged incident took place a day after Trump was elected. Sousa received a 3-day suspension without pay for the remark. He’s also been transferred to another school within the county.
Superintendent Kurt Browning says the whole situation was “incredibly inappropriate” but wasn’t an offense worth being fired over.
“You’ve heard me say I’m a supporter of second chances,” Browning stated to the public. “That behavior is not condoned by this district. But there is a place for him.”
Even though he admitted to making inappropriate comments, Sousa denies the assertion he told kids he would send them back to Africa. He claims he didn’t specify where they’d be sent now that Donald Trump is the president elect. The students were reportedly “not unanimous” in their description of his comments either.
Sousa told the Tampa Bay Times he said, “You kids get where you’re supposed to be, or the new president could get you in trouble.” But does it really matter?
“It’s inappropriate language,” Steve Luikart, a school board member, said. “Do you slap their hands, or cut their knees off?”
Watch Tampa Bay Action News’ video package about the original reports of what happened below.
(Photo: John Sousa via Facebook)
