Look: Man Hurls Coffee at Muslim Woman and Threatens to Kill Her

On Sunday, a Manhattan homeless man threw hot coffee on a Muslim while calling her a “terrorist” in a Midtown Dunkin Donuts, according to police sources.

Nathan Gray, 34, told the 21-year-old, unnamed victim that he “hated Muslims” and then he threatened to kill her, officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m. Gray walked into the coffee shop and asked for a cup of coffee, ordered a coffee and started a rant about Muslims.

“I gave him coffee and he said something to me about terrorists, but I couldn't hear what he was saying. He walked away from me and sat next to a group of Muslim women,” an unidentified store employee said. “He started talking to them and I could hear him saying, 'Terrorists!'”

Although the women sat and tried to ignore him, he continued shouting, the employee said.

“One woman called him ‘stupid.’ So he threw his hot coffee in her face,” the employee said. “It was hot, hot coffee. She could have been burned! Then he swung his bag at her and it hit her in the face.”

The woman ran outside and Gray put her in a headlock, officials said. After someone called 911, police arrived on the scene and arrested Gray. He’s been charged with assault as a hate crime, cops said.

The victim refused medical attention, cops said.