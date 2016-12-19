Look: Georgia Police Officer Fired for Flying Confederate Flag Now Suing Department

20-year veteran Silvia Cotriss was fired for what her department called conduct unbecoming an officer. Now she has opened a lawsuit and she allegedly received help from a group with white supremacy ties.

A former Georgia police sergeant who was fired in July by the Roswell Police Department for flying a Confederate flag outside her home is now suing the police department, reported CNN.

After her termination, Cotriss's hired attorney David Ates, who said her firing was in violation of her constitutional right to free speech as a private citizen.

"She was displaying her pride in her Southern heritage and honoring her recently deceased husband," the lawsuit said. "The Confederate flag [is a] generally accepted symbol of Georgia heritage."

Additionally, Cotriss is backed by the Southern Legal Resource Center, a North Carolina nonprofit whose mission is described on its Facebook page as “a return to social and constitutional sanity especially for America's most persecuted minority: Confederate Southern Americans.”

Kirk Lyons founded the group and is considered a "white supremacist lawyer” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The SPLC website stated that Lyons serves what "has effectively become the legal arm of the neo-Confederate movement."

Lyons denied being associated with any white supremacy groups and said that he is representing Cotriss to make sure that Cotriss "gets a fair shake after being unfairly terminated,” reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cotriss is suing the city of Roswell and the Roswell chief of police for either reinstatement of her former position or 10 years of pay.