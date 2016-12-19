Look: NJ Man Accused of Strangling College Student Charged With Murder of Another Missing Woman

The 20-year-old man from New Jersey charged with murder in the strangulation of a Montclair college student is now accused of killing another woman, Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray told NJ Advance .

On Friday, Khalil Wheeler-Weaver was arrested and charged with the murder of Joanne Brown, 33, who has been missing since October 22. He was previously accused in the strangling of New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler.

Butler was found on December 5 at a vacant house, according to prosecutors.

Both Butler's and Brown’s killings shared similarities, including their cause of death. Both women went missing and then were later found strangled to death. Butler lived on campus and went missing on November 23.

"The connection between the defendant and the victim remains under investigation," Murray added.

Butler, who was remembered as a beloved friend and talented dancer, was home from college in Montclair for Thanksgiving break when she was killed.

Investigators believed there was a "slight acquaintanceship" between and Wheeler-Weaver, according to Murray. However, no one has commented on whether the two were romantically involved.

Wheeler-Weaver pleaded not guilty Tuesday to both charges of murder and disturbing human remains and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail for Butler’s death.

Murray told NJ.com that with the additional charges related to Brown’s murder, bail was increased to $5 million.