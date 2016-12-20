Watch: Teen Sues College of Charleston After Allegedly Being Raped by One Frat Member While Another Filmed It at 'Bid Day' Party

A former student of the College of Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the school and the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity that hosted a party where she was allegedly raped, reported The Post and Courier .

According to court documents, West, 22, and Seppi, 21, led to the victim to a room, gave her alcohol and cocaine, took off her clothes, and forced her to perform sex acts on West while Seppi filmed with his cellphone.

The alleged assault took place in August during the “Bid Day” party. The victim, who was 17 at the time, claimed that while at the party, fraternity brothers James West and Timothy Seppi forced her to consume unwanted drugs and alcohol before making her disrobe and perform sexual acts.

The lawsuit also states that she tried several times to get away from the West and Seppi, who grew angry. When she kept denying their sexual advances they left her "alone and crying on the bedroom floor with no clothes," according to documents.

The unidentified victim was then taken to the hospital and had a rape kit performed.

Weeks later, Charleston police found nude photographs of the victim on Seppi's phone. The photo also appeared to show a naked male, who they identified as West. Seppi and West were then arrested.

West was charged with engaging a child for sexual performance. Seppi was charged with first- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Both men are out on bail and have not been charged with rape as the investigation of the rape kit is still ongoing.

Since filing the lawsuit, the victim has dropped out of school and moved back to California. Additionally, Alpha Epsilon Pi’s headquarters revoked the chapter’s charter at College of Charleston. President Glenn McConnell also announced a ban on alcohol at all Greek social functions following “a series of dangerous behaviors," including "disruptive parties" and "medical transports related to extreme intoxication.”