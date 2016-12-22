Look: Crazy Story of Arkansas Couple Arrested for Brutally Stabbing Woman's Ex-Boyfriend

Demetrius Goldsberry, 29, and Jennifer Bolton, 27, attacked James Cason on Friday night after he arrived at their home, according to police record.

On Tuesday night, a couple in Jacksonville, Arkansas, was arrested and charged for stabbing the woman’s ex-boyfriend multiple times last week.

Goldsberry had started a relationship with Bolton after Cason was “locked up” for six months, police said. Cason reportedly went to the trailer that he and Bolton used to live in together to search for some stolen property.

After Cason knocked, Goldsberry came to the front door and hit him in the throat, police said. It wasn’t until later that Carson even realized he was stabbed.

The report said Goldsberry pinned Cason to the ground and hit him two more times. Cason said Bolton also came outside, and she stabbed him in the back of his left shoulder.

Carson ran from the couple onto the porch of another trailer.

The couple fled before officers arrived on the scene. Cason was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock and placed on a ventilator, which has since been removed.

Goldsberry and Bolton were booked into the Pulaski County jail early Tuesday morning. Goldsberry was charged with first-degree battery and Bolton faces a charge of first-degree domestic battery.