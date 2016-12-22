Look: 'Healthy Living' Blog Couple's Five Children Found Malnourished and Living in a Car

Two healthy lifestyle bloggers were arrested Sunday after a Palm Beach County deputy found their five children malnourished and living in a vehicle. Upon inspection, the Florida officials discovered one 14-year-old boy who weighed only 50 pounds, according to an arrest report.

Donell Barron, 34, and Rikki Hart, 34, are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. Both are facing five counts of child neglect.

Although Hart called herself “a mother of five,” her relationship to Barron and the five children — ages 14, 8, 6, 5 and 4 — has not been verified by the police report.

The area where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy found Barron, Hart and the five children inside has heavy narcotics activity, according to the report.

When the deputy approached the old Toyota in the Walmart parking lot, he smelled an odor “similar to that of homeless camps.”

Barron told the deputy the family lost their home about a year ago. At first, they lived in hotels until they ran out of money and were forced to live inside the car, said Barron.

Deputies were told that the children ate about once a day and only salad and bread. One of the children was so severely underweight that his bones were visible.

The children were taken to Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee and are in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The couple began a blog in 2014 called Holistically Beautiful, through which they said they had “been coaching others to live balanced lives for 10 years.” They provided services regarding childbirth, healthy eating and managing personal finances.