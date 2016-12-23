[Watch] This Bizarre Clip Of A White Teacher Saying 'N***a' Remixed With A Waka Flocka Song Is Peak Trump Era Viral Content, Here's Why

Over a decade ago a white teacher from Louisville, Kentucky, who was originally suspended for using the N-word in conversing with a student, went on to become the subject of a notorious hip-hop mashup.

At the time, Valley Traditional High School teacher Paul Dawson recalled a conversation he had with a black student via WHAS11 News and said verbatim what he told him. “I was just kind of stunned a second, well then get away from the door, n***a.”

The latter part of the 2006 quote was remixed into a mashup several years later. Waka Flocka Flame’s “Hard in the Paint” cuts out to Dawson everytime he uses the N-word.

The mashup has been making its rounds on Twitter more frequently recently. Admittedly, it is kind of funny, however if you don’t have context of what happened, this viral mashup can be subconsciously dangerous. Even the follow-up parody of the situation done by The Boondocks provoked some rather disturbing comments under the YouTube rip of it.