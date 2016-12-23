Look: Two Hecklers Thrown Off Flight For Telling Ivanka Trump Her Father Was Ruining The Country

Lasner said Goldstein was “chasing them down to harass them” and “expressed displeasure in a calm tone.” When the JetBlue staff supposedly overheard, that’s when the two men were kicked off the yet-to-take-off flight.

Matthew Lasner , in a series of now-deleted tweets, says he was flying out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York with his husband. While on the flight, he saw Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner , along with her kids. This didn’t sit well with Lasner or his partner, Daniel Goldstein , who decided to let his displeasure about The Donald be known to Ivanka.

TMZ spoke with a passenger on the flight who says Goldstein told Ivanka, “Your father is ruining the country.” He also questioned why she was even flying on anything but a private jet. Trump apparently didn’t pay any attention to either of the men and distracted her children with crayons.

According to Buzzfeed, another passenger told them that Goldstein did not get in her face but rather told her while standing in the isle. “He did not approach her seat or speak to her,” he described. “He did not yell. He was visibly shaking. I would say he was agitated.”

JetBlue is claiming that they did not take the situation lightly and did end up providing boarding passes for a different flight for the couple. Neither Donald or Ivanka has responded to the incident publicly.

Twitter reacted to what happened with most saying that the message was right but the timing wasn't. One user wrote, "While I don't condone yelling at Ivanka on a plane, I also know decent Americans have HAD IT w misogyny homophobia & racism so expect more."

Check out the deleted tweets about the incident below.