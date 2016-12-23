Watch: All Out War Breaks Out At Wedding Reception After Bride's Ex Leaves Photos Of The Two In A Sex Act At Dinner Tables

A huge brawl broke out at a wedding in Ontario, Canada recently with chairs, food and fists flying everywhere. Apparently everything began when the bride’s ex-boyfriend showed up to the venue and placed pics of her performing a sex act on him.

Wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. For these two families however, their bride and groom will look back on their wedding as something to forget.

It’s unclear what happened next, but some who know the couple claim that the man in the picture was mistaken for a groomsmen by the groom who then flipped out and began the fight. It’s also been alleged that the brawl was the result of a long-running feud between the two families.

Currently it’s unknown when the wedding actually took place, however the video was shared on December 22. Twitter reacted with one user writing, “What the EXBF did is the most savage move in history."

