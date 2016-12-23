Watch: This Intoxicated Man Urinated On A Woman Asleep At The Airport

In perhaps one of the most disturbing news stories of the week, an intoxicated man at a Tennessee airport stumbled over to a woman, dropped his pants and urinated right next to her.
Demarkus Bush was caught by an airport surveillance camera. He told officials that he had several alcoholic drinks before he got to the airport. According to WMCA, he was subsequently arrested for public assault and intoxication.
Video also shows Bush getting up from the ground and then wobbling through the waiting area before confronting the security checkpoint. He ran into a wall twice.
An airport employee would later come up with a mop and clean up the mess off the floor. He woke up the woman, who later told police that she was fine. Bush is scheduled to appear in court on December 27 and posted a $1,000 bail.
Disgusting. See what went down below.
