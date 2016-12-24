Look: New Yorkers’ Fear of Living in Trump’s America Is Being Immortalized

What started as a way for New Yorkers to vent following the surprising outcome of the presidential election recently turned into an attraction that people from all over the city come to see.
With approximately 20,000 sticky notes covered with post-election thoughts attached to the walls of New York's Union Square subway station, the project officially became a labor of love, and now, thanks to the New York Historical Society, it now has a new home where it will never die.
The Huffington Post reports that approximately 4,000 notes from the Matthew Levee Chavez crowdsurfed project are being archived by the institution.
“People decades from now might look at Post-it Notes as incredibly quaint,” Museum Director Margaret Hofer said. “But whatever the verdict, this method of communication really captures the spirit of 2016 and the needs of New Yorkers at this particular moment.”
See how Trump intersects pop culture in the video, above.
(Photo: Vanessa Carvalho/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS