Watch the Beautiful Obamas Deliver an Adorable Final Christmas Weekly Address

Speaking to the people, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama delivered their very last Christmas weekly address as the president and first lady of the United States and while the video is anything but depressing, it’s giving us all the feels.

With Christmas less than 24 hours away, many are soon coming to terms with the fact that that also signals days to the end of the year, meaning weeks until the First Family we’ve grown to love is out of the White House.

“Merry Christmas, everybody,” President Obama said. “One of the best parts of the holiday season is spending time with the special people in your life and, for me, that means getting some help from my best friend f or our annual Christmas weekly address.”

From there, FLOTUS tossed to some throwback footage of their very first Christmas weekly address, and though they weren’t as polished as they are today, they were just as charming.

“Celebrating the holidays in the White House over the past eight years has been a true privilege,” First Lady Michelle Obama said. “We’ve been able to welcome over half a million guests, our outstanding pastry chefs have bakes 200,000 holiday cookies, and Barack has treated the American people to countless dad jokes.”

We’re really not ready to see them go. Take a look at the cute video, below: