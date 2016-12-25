A&E Scraps KKK Documentary After Learning Producers Paid Klan Members

The show got the axe after the network learned that producers were paying some of the Ku Klux Klan members to participate in the program.

A&E released a statement on Saturday (December 24) reading, “While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E’s policies and practices for a documentary… We have decided not to move forward with this project.”

The biggest reason the network decided to cancel among ethical factors was because they promised the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change, and the general public that no payments were being made to the KKK during the filming of the documentary. They believed at the time that payment wasn’t happening.

The series was slated to air on January 10, 2017. Aside from an monetary ethical violation, the show also faced criticism for what it portrayed. On of the Klan members in the trailer is seen saying, “I wanna be the next David Duke. I want to see him saying my name at presidential debates,” referring to a question Donald Trump fielded during the presidential debates about the Klan’s endorsement of him.