Look: This Guy's Been Matching His Outfit To The Drink He Brings To Class For Days

He was waiting for someone to notice.

In one of the more bizarre, yet cool stories of the past week, a classmate of 16-year-old Brian Milan kept taking pictures of him everyday.

If you were paying attention in class at his high school you may not’ve noticed that he was wearing a different colored outfit each day, and the drink to match it.

Milan said it was a joke with himself, however he quickly and unexpectedly went viral. The inside joke with himself began being documented by a classmate after they started noticing his liquid-matching fits.

Chloe Alwes, who took pictures of Milan everyday, told Buzzfeed at first she thought it was just a coincidence that her classmate’s drink and outfit were matching.

“He’s a nice kid!” she said of Milan. “Very quiet, normally he keeps to himself.” Since Alwes tweeted the box of four pictures of her classmate it’s received over 300,000 likes and 125,000 retweets.

Hilarious. And you know Twitter had something to say about it too. Check out their reaction as well as the original tweet below.

