Look: This Guy's Been Matching His Outfit To The Drink He Brings To Class For Days

In one of the more bizarre, yet cool stories of the past week, a classmate of 16-year-old Brian Milan kept taking pictures of him everyday.
If you were paying attention in class at his high school you may not’ve noticed that he was wearing a different colored outfit each day, and the drink to match it.
Milan said it was a joke with himself, however he quickly and unexpectedly went viral. The inside joke with himself began being documented by a classmate after they started noticing his liquid-matching fits.
Chloe Alwes, who took pictures of Milan everyday, told Buzzfeed at first she thought it was just a coincidence that her classmate’s drink and outfit were matching.
“He’s a nice kid!” she said of Milan. “Very quiet, normally he keeps to himself.” Since Alwes tweeted the box of four pictures of her classmate it’s received over 300,000 likes and 125,000 retweets.
Hilarious. And you know Twitter had something to say about it too. Check out their reaction as well as the original tweet below.
he matches his drink and shirt everyday pic.twitter.com/Rnh9BtfKvC— chloe (@oldirtyfuckaroo) December 21, 2016
@oldirtyfuckaroo @sindhuyeah lmao my dude the GOAT .. 🙏🏻— ミ (@mypandashallfly) December 22, 2016
@oldirtyfuckaroo legend— enes (@goaIkick) December 21, 2016
@oldirtyfuckaroo this is adorable— 🍑 (@free21savage) December 21, 2016
@oldirtyfuckaroo omg this makes me happy ??— Sarah |-/ (@Saramelindacob) December 21, 2016
@oldirtyfuckaroo i wonder what he'd wear if he drank water lmao— Vanessa (@Sixties_Love) December 21, 2016
@oldirtyfuckaroo he wanted to make sure i was aware bc i wasnt there today LMAO pic.twitter.com/tT4ZiXxJlB— paige 🍒 (@paigebxiley) December 21, 2016
(Photo: Chloe Alwes via Twitter)
