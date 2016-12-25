The Obamas Conquered A Live Action Escape Game While On Vacation

President Obama and his daughters decided to show up at Breakout Waikiki, a live action escape room site, unannounced during their Hawaiian vacation – and from the looks of it, they had a blast.

If you’ll remember, Breakout tweeted at the President a year ago challenging him to defeat their facility. They had no idea he would actually accept at a later date.

“To be totally honest, we didn’t know that they were coming. It was 100% unexpected. They booked under a different name,” MacGregor Greenlee, Breakout’s general manager, told BuzzFeed. “An hour earlier, Secret Service showed up.”