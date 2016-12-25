The Obamas Conquered A Live Action Escape Game While On Vacation

President Obama and his daughters decided to show up at Breakout Waikiki, a live action escape room site, unannounced during their Hawaiian vacation – and from the looks of it, they had a blast.
If you’ll remember, Breakout tweeted at the President a year ago challenging him to defeat their facility. They had no idea he would actually accept at a later date.
“To be totally honest, we didn’t know that they were coming. It was 100% unexpected. They booked under a different name,” MacGregor Greenlee, Breakout’s general manager, told BuzzFeed. “An hour earlier, Secret Service showed up.”
It sounds like the trio was able to complete the game, and with time to spare. “They were yelling screaming having a blast. They broke out with 12 seconds left,” Greenlee says. “Abby Wambach and Sydney Laroux broke out with about a minute left,” he added, in reference to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Players who took on the same escape room last year, and to add context. “Technically, they beat POTUS.”
All this free publicity can’t hurt Breakout Waikiki’s business. Check out their tweet to the president below.
Hey @POTUS, if you think running a country is hard, try breaking out of one of our rooms! #WambachDidIt #BringMichelle #ShesYourOnlyHope— Breakout Waikiki (@BreakoutWaikiki) December 23, 2015
(Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
