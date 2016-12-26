Disgusting Revelation! Versace Ex-Employee Says Company Uses a 'Secret Code' for Black Shoppers

According to the former employee of one of the company's Bay Area locations, staff members are trained to use a special "code word," alerting others whenever a person of color enters the high-end store.

Luxury retailer Versace is being accused of racism, with an ex-employee making a claim that the company has some very questionable practices in place.

As reported by TMZ, Versace has been hit with a lawsuit, during which the former employee claims the company told him that the manager told him the code is "D410." Conveniently enough, that same combination also doubles as the code for the label's all-black clothing items.

Following addressing the "secret code" and pointing out to his manager that he is African-American, the former employee says he was denied rest breaks and fired two weeks later. In the lawsuit, he says he was told he was fired because he hadn't "lived the luxury life."

At this time, the designer brand is denying all allegations and has also filed a request to dismiss the suit.