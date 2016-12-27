Look: Donald Trump Dragged After Tweeting "No Way" Obama Would've Beaten Him For Third Term After The President Says If He Ran He'd Win

President Obama made some rather interesting comments recently when he claimed that had he been Constitutionally able to run for a third term, he would’ve won against Donald Trump.

Seems pretty logical seeing as how he already won the presidency and reelection, but you know The Donald wasn’t going to let that sly remark slide. He took to Twitter right after hearing the president’s figurative statement.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me,” Trump tweeted. “He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”