Look: Donald Trump Dragged After Tweeting "No Way" Obama Would've Beaten Him For Third Term After The President Says If He Ran He'd Win

President Obama made some rather interesting comments recently when he claimed that had he been Constitutionally able to run for a third term, he would’ve won against Donald Trump.
Seems pretty logical seeing as how he already won the presidency and reelection, but you know The Donald wasn’t going to let that sly remark slide. He took to Twitter right after hearing the president’s figurative statement.
“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me,” Trump tweeted. “He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”
Well, Twitter, as always, had the last laugh. They laid into Donald Trump – both with slick insults and facts.
“You couldn't even win the popular vote to a woman that you hacked,” a tweeter replied. “Hey, Donny, my four year old nephew said he's stronger than you. Want to go on a deranged tweet rant about him?” another user wrote.
Originally, Barack Obama cited his vision for America as the reason he could've won another reelection and believes most Americans were behind it during his time in office. “You know, I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I – if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he told former senior adviser David Axelrod during a podcast released by CNN.
Check out the best replies Twitter had for Trump below.
President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
@realDonaldTrump Hey, Donny, my four year old nephew said he's stronger than you. Want to go on a deranged tweet rant about him?— Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) December 26, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You couldn't even win the popular vote to a woman that you hacked.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 26, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You didn't win the popular vote so you're technically a loser.— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 26, 2016
@realDonaldTrump I mean technically Hillary won more than 2.6 million more votes than you.— Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) December 26, 2016
@POLITICAL_Jeff @simonhedlin @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/nKSB0A2IAS— sassygirl (@sassyemmy3) December 26, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump no chance in hell buddy pic.twitter.com/gLFLodIHzA— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) December 26, 2016
@realDonaldTrump Goofus responds to every little perceived sleight. Gallant realizes he is about to be President of the United States.— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 26, 2016
(Photos from Left: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
