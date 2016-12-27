#YESTOBLACK

Watch: This Professor Tweeted He Wanted 'White Genocide' for Christmas and Twitter Lost Its S**t

George Ciccariello-Maher says he wrote the tweet in jest, but his employers at Drexel Unniversity found it "deeply disturbing."

Twitter can get you in trouble, especially since there’s not a sarcasm emoji.

That’s what got a white Drexel University professor in trouble on Christmas Eve. George Ciccariello-Maher, a professor of history and politics at the school in Philadelphia, tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide.”

As expected, this got Twitter in an uproar with some even coming to his defense. “White people crying ‘white genocide’ in a predominantly white country made possible by white people committing genocide,” one user tweeted.

Activist Deray McKesson even got into the fray and provided greater context as to what the professor was talking about. “‘White genocide’ is a term created by white supremacists to denote the fear of the end of white power & dominance, not literal white murder,” he wrote.

On the other side of the political world, people took the term literally and replied with their snide. “Out of touch university professors are genuinely shocked that they can't call for the murder of Whites with impunity. #WhiteGenocide,” a detractor tweeted.

An apology? Nah. Ciccariello-Maher doubled down in a subsequent tweet reading, “To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian Revolution, that was a good thing indeed.”

Drexel University says Ciccariello-Maher is allowed to say what he wants under the First Amendment, however they disagree with the statements he made.

“While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University,” Drexel said in a statement.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: ciccmaher/Twitter)

