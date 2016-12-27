Watch: This Professor Tweeted He Wanted 'White Genocide' for Christmas and Twitter Lost Its S**t

Twitter can get you in trouble, especially since there’s not a sarcasm emoji.
That’s what got a white Drexel University professor in trouble on Christmas Eve. George Ciccariello-Maher, a professor of history and politics at the school in Philadelphia, tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide.”
As expected, this got Twitter in an uproar with some even coming to his defense. “White people crying ‘white genocide’ in a predominantly white country made possible by white people committing genocide,” one user tweeted.
Activist Deray McKesson even got into the fray and provided greater context as to what the professor was talking about. “‘White genocide’ is a term created by white supremacists to denote the fear of the end of white power & dominance, not literal white murder,” he wrote.
On the other side of the political world, people took the term literally and replied with their snide. “Out of touch university professors are genuinely shocked that they can't call for the murder of Whites with impunity. #WhiteGenocide,” a detractor tweeted.
An apology? Nah. Ciccariello-Maher doubled down in a subsequent tweet reading, “To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian Revolution, that was a good thing indeed.”
Drexel University says Ciccariello-Maher is allowed to say what he wants under the First Amendment, however they disagree with the statements he made.
“While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University,” Drexel said in a statement.
Check out everything that went down, including reaction below.
Drexel University professor tweets "All I want for Christmas is White Genocide". Who wants to bet he won't be fired? pic.twitter.com/KmI9rpMcL4— Boston Bobblehead (@DBloom451) December 26, 2016
"White genocide" is a term created by white supremacists to denote the fear of the end of white power & dominance, not literal white murder.— deray mckesson (@deray) December 27, 2016
white people crying "white genocide" in a predominantly white country made possible by white people committing genocide— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) December 26, 2016
White genocide is a fictional concept contrived by white supremacists and Neo-Nazis. It does not actually exist.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 26, 2016
I don't care what race you are: targeting a specific race IS racism. Targeting white people IS absolutely racist.— Black Women 4 Trump (@TallahForTrump) December 27, 2016
"White Genocide"
*Prof tweets white genocide*— The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) December 27, 2016
LEFT: Jeez, can’t you take a joke?
*Student writes Trump in chalk on sidewalk*
LEFT: Get me a psychiatrist!!
Out of touch university professors are genuinely shocked that they can't call for the murder of Whites with impunity. #WhiteGenocide— RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) December 26, 2016
i don't know why white genocide is trending but lena Dunham makes me think it's good for society.— Ahmed/Draco Malfoy (@big_business_) December 26, 2016
White males: We all need to get this straight. There's no #whitegenocide. We're not hated bc we're white. We're hated bc we're horrible ppl.— No Justice No Peace (@drumbeats4peace) December 27, 2016
#WhiteGenocide="We don't wanna be treated the same way we've treated people for centuries!!" pic.twitter.com/9Jg00UhAC5— Nope. (@MissZindzi) December 27, 2016
(Photo: ciccmaher/Twitter)
