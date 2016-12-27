Watch: This Professor Tweeted He Wanted 'White Genocide' for Christmas and Twitter Lost Its S**t

Twitter can get you in trouble, especially since there’s not a sarcasm emoji.

That’s what got a white Drexel University professor in trouble on Christmas Eve. George Ciccariello-Maher, a professor of history and politics at the school in Philadelphia, tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is White Genocide.”

As expected, this got Twitter in an uproar with some even coming to his defense. “White people crying ‘white genocide’ in a predominantly white country made possible by white people committing genocide,” one user tweeted.

Activist Deray McKesson even got into the fray and provided greater context as to what the professor was talking about. “‘White genocide’ is a term created by white supremacists to denote the fear of the end of white power & dominance, not literal white murder,” he wrote.