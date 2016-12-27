Look: Trevor Noah Puts Donald Trump In His Place After He Tries To Take Credit For Obama's Successes

Trevor Noah is a very smart and funny man. He’s used his job as host of The Daily Show to often times poke fun at Donald Trump. Most recently though, he used Twitter to go at the president-elect.
Trump tweeted that his recent election was the reason the economy’s doing better than last year at this time. The problem? He’s not president yet. “The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope,” he wrote. “Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”
Noah promptly put a needle in Trump’s wrongfully inflated ego by reminding him who the current Commander-In-Chief is. “Yes, president @BarackObama is doing a good job,” he quote-tweeted.
Of course Twitter had its fun at The Donald’s expense. “Trump prematurely takes credit for other people's accomplishments. It seems he has premature issues,” a Twitter user wrote. “What a joke,” another person said. “He's so delusional. I'm embarrassed for our country. We have never looked weaker.”
Check out Trevor Noah’s response as well as Twitter dragging Donald Trump below.
Yes, president @BarackObama is doing a good job. https://t.co/su1ue4gzgC— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 27, 2016
@Trevornoah @BarackObama trump prematurely takes credit for other people's accomplishments. It seems he has premature issues— KAT TALES TV (@KatTalesTV) December 27, 2016
@Trevornoah @realDonaldTrump What a joke 😂 He's so delusional. I'm embarrassed for our country. We have never looked weaker.— Aleece (@AleeceWrites) December 27, 2016
@Trevornoah @BarackObama hahaha someone wanna tell him he has to be sworn in first in order to take credit?— Elizabeth Batista (@virgoliz18) December 27, 2016
@Trevornoah @BarackObama Trump, who is "like really smart," somehow doesn't understand the basic economics of the Christmas shopping season.— Vanessa John⚧ (@VanessaAJohn) December 27, 2016
@Trevornoah @BarackObama i think you mean bigly— POTUSChump (@POTUSChump) December 27, 2016
@Trevornoah @BarackObama Can you believe Trump ? Can you say egomaniac and not fully informed ????— MM (@MerleMerlot) December 27, 2016
(Photos from left: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS