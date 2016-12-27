#YESTOBLACK

Look: Trevor Noah Puts Donald Trump In His Place After He Tries To Take Credit For Obama's Successes

Let the dragging begin.

Trevor Noah is a very smart and funny man. He’s used his job as host of The Daily Show to often times poke fun at Donald Trump. Most recently though, he used Twitter to go at the president-elect.

Trump tweeted that his recent election was the reason the economy’s doing better than last year at this time. The problem? He’s not president yet. “The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope,” he wrote. “Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”

Noah promptly put a needle in Trump’s wrongfully inflated ego by reminding him who the current Commander-In-Chief is. “Yes, president @BarackObama is doing a good job,” he quote-tweeted.

Of course Twitter had its fun at The Donald’s expense. “Trump prematurely takes credit for other people's accomplishments. It seems he has premature issues,” a Twitter user wrote. “What a joke,” another person said. “He's so delusional. I'm embarrassed for our country. We have never looked weaker.”

Check out Trevor Noah’s response as well as Twitter dragging Donald Trump below.

