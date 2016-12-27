Look: Trevor Noah Puts Donald Trump In His Place After He Tries To Take Credit For Obama's Successes

Trevor Noah is a very smart and funny man. He’s used his job as host of The Daily Show to often times poke fun at Donald Trump. Most recently though, he used Twitter to go at the president-elect.

Trump tweeted that his recent election was the reason the economy’s doing better than last year at this time. The problem? He’s not president yet. “The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope,” he wrote. “Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”