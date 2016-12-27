Look: We're In Love With This #DadGoals Photo Of President Obama And Malia Sharing A Laugh and Shaved Ice

While most were cranking up the heat during a chilly holiday season, the Obamas were in Hawaii enjoying the outdoor heat.
We previously posted about Barack, Sasha, and Malia defeated Breakout Waikiki’s escape room on their vacation. Now, we want to share with you how Barack should be up for best dad in America.
Pictures captured dad and daughter Malia stopping by Island Snow in Kailua for some shaved ice. The pair shared a moment that made us melt as Barack offered his oldest a taste of his shaved ice.
Oh yeah, he was also captured hugging some babies. We’re going to miss this family SO much for so many reasons.
Check out some photos and video of daddy and his daughter below.
(Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
