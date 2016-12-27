Look: 'I Don't Want to Sit Next to a Black Person,' Woman Says Before Stabbing Man Who Offered Her a Seat

What makes things worse is that the victim, 44-year-old Ijan DaVonte Jarrett , actually offered her a seat next to him. The New York Daily News reports that Stephanie Pazmino told her cousin in Spanish, “I don’t want to sit next to a Black person.” She then stabbed Jarrett in the left arm and slashed his face with a two-inch knife while on the No. 4 train.

Pazmino has been charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. Jarrett told the Daily News that he thought he avoided anything uncomfortable when he offered Pazmino a seat and left her alone after she refused.

“I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me. I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it,” he described. “I ran to the ticket booth to ask the attendant to call the police, she stated that she did, and that I should sit down. And I passed out after that.”

Jarrett was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to be OK.