Watch: Former Student Kills Teacher and Their Love Child for Having Him Dressed 'As a Girl'

A Bronx student has confessed to killing his former teacher and their 3-year-old love child, and the reasoning is unbelievable.
Issac Duran, 22, wrapped an electrical cord around the neck of Felicia Barahona, 36, as authorities found her unconscious on the floor of their upper Manhattan apartment. Their son, Miguel, was found face down in the bathtub.
Duran says he killed his former teacher and their child because he was unhappy about how Barahona was raising their son, police sources say. He also apparently mentioned he was having issues paying child support. The NYPD told the New York Post that the mother’s body was believed to be in the apartment for up to four days before it was discovered.
Duran mentioned the devil during his confession to police and says the murders were an “evil deed.” That said, authorities believe that the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native will be competent enough to stand trial.
Duran and Barahona made headlines in 2013 after an investigative report found out the then 32-year-old Barahona had a 4-month long affair with the Duran while he was a student at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx. She was his science teacher at the time.
(Photo: Felicia Barahona via Facebook)
