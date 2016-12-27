Watch: Holiday Horror Story as Man Fatally Shoots His Wife and Kills Himself in Front of Their 9-Year-Old Daughter on Christmas Day

In an almost unspeakable family tragedy, a man from Moundville, Alabama, shot his wife and then committed suicide.

39-year-old Tyrone Vanhorn shot Tamisure Minter Vanhorn at around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning, walked outside and then told a family member what happened before turning the gun on himself.

The couple’s 9-year-old daughter witnessed the murder/suicide and is now under the care of her extended family. Minter Vanhorn’s cousin Deondra Epps still doesn’t understand why the tragedy happened.