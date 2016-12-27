Watch: Holiday Horror Story as Man Fatally Shoots His Wife and Kills Himself in Front of Their 9-Year-Old Daughter on Christmas Day

In an almost unspeakable family tragedy, a man from Moundville, Alabama, shot his wife and then committed suicide.
39-year-old Tyrone Vanhorn shot Tamisure Minter Vanhorn at around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning, walked outside and then told a family member what happened before turning the gun on himself.
The couple’s 9-year-old daughter witnessed the murder/suicide and is now under the care of her extended family. Minter Vanhorn’s cousin Deondra Epps still doesn’t understand why the tragedy happened.
She told the Daily Mail, “I didn't see any signs. She loved him and he loved her… The main concern now is her daughter. I'm going to make sure from now on that she's taken care of and loved.”
Police say Tamisure Minter Vanhorn was airlifted to DCH Regional Medical Center in critical condition prior to her passing. Epps described her cousin as a hard-working person who always had a smile on her face.
