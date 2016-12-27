Watch: People Are Outraged After Chicago Has Bloody Christmas Weekend With Over 61 Shootings

61 people were shot in Chicago over the Christmas weekend with 11 of them dying, according to the Chicago Tribune.
A 14-year-old girl was among those wounded. She and another girl and a 2-year-old boy were in a van outside Leland Giants Park in Gresham just after 11:30 p.m. The van was subsequently riddled with bullet holes. She’s currently in critical condition at an area hospital.
Five teenagers were also shot within feet of each other in South Austin. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago PD, said that much of the violence happened in areas with “historical gang conflicts on the south and west side of Chicago.”
He also says gun control needs to be stricter against first-time offenders. “While we have promising leads, this unacceptable level of gun violence demonstrates the clear and present need for policy makers to convene in January and give Chicago the gun sentencing tools against repeat offenders so that we can adequately hold people accountable.”
The Internet let their displeasure be known about Chicago’s violence. “40 shootings, 12 dead on Christmas in Chicago is disgraceful,” a Twitter user wrote.
40 shootings, 12 dead on Christmas in Chicago is disgraceful.— Phil Gronkowski (@philvito69) December 27, 2016
It's really depressing how much gun violence is regularly happening in Chicago— Russell. (@RussellHustle13) December 28, 2016
More shooting during Christmas holiday in Chicago than the entire country in one month— Motivated Patriot (@aroesta) December 27, 2016
Chicago remains America's #1 shooting gallery..48 shootings 11 deaths over Christmas Holiday.— J W Walker (@JimmyWWalker1) December 27, 2016
@CNN Gun control doesn't stop the violence one bit. Gun bans don't work.— Tackleberry (@stillettolover) December 27, 2016
@CNN Can't be true. Chicago has some of the toughest gun laws in the country.— Russian Zombie 🐸 (@ProZombieUnion) December 27, 2016
@CNN the curse of Al Capone— Tobias (@nyc2660) December 27, 2016
