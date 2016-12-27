Watch: People Are Outraged After Chicago Has Bloody Christmas Weekend With Over 61 Shootings

61 people were shot in Chicago over the Christmas weekend with 11 of them dying, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A 14-year-old girl was among those wounded. She and another girl and a 2-year-old boy were in a van outside Leland Giants Park in Gresham just after 11:30 p.m. The van was subsequently riddled with bullet holes. She’s currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Five teenagers were also shot within feet of each other in South Austin. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago PD, said that much of the violence happened in areas with “historical gang conflicts on the south and west side of Chicago.”