Watch: 'America's First Chimp,' Arkansas Teacher Under Fire After Making Racist Comments About the Obamas

An Arkansas high school teacher allegedly wrote some extremely racist remarks on Facebook about the Obama family, and now his school district is looking into it.

KARK-TV is reporting that Trent Bennett, an instructor at Malvern High School, targeted the president by calling him a “spider monkey.” He then took aim at his wife, calling her “Michelle Obummer … America’s First Chimp” and referred to her as “a nasty chimp.”

The Malvern School District made a statement via Facebook on Monday (December 26), calling the alleged comments “inappropriate” and “insensitive.”

“In no way are these posts reflective of the District,” the statement read. “The District is currently investigating the matter and due to privacy laws and regulations are not able to comment specifically on any details related to the investigation. The District takes this kind of activity very seriously and the appropriate measures will be taken once the investigation is complete.”