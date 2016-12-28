Watch: 'America's First Chimp,' Arkansas Teacher Under Fire After Making Racist Comments About the Obamas

An Arkansas high school teacher allegedly wrote some extremely racist remarks on Facebook about the Obama family, and now his school district is looking into it.
KARK-TV is reporting that Trent Bennett, an instructor at Malvern High School, targeted the president by calling him a “spider monkey.” He then took aim at his wife, calling her “Michelle Obummer … America’s First Chimp” and referred to her as “a nasty chimp.”
The Malvern School District made a statement via Facebook on Monday (December 26), calling the alleged comments “inappropriate” and “insensitive.”
“In no way are these posts reflective of the District,” the statement read. “The District is currently investigating the matter and due to privacy laws and regulations are not able to comment specifically on any details related to the investigation. The District takes this kind of activity very seriously and the appropriate measures will be taken once the investigation is complete.”
“We’ve never had this problem before,” said Tabitha Hughes, a former student who graduated from Malvern in 1991, as told to KARK-TV. “I guess that’s why it’s disturbing to us.”
The Arkansas State Conference of the NCAAP is also looking into the alleged comments Bennett made. They called for his resignation if in-fact he did make the comments.
“There is no place in an educational system for someone in a public position of authority that is willing to publicly make the comments that you are alleged to have made,” President Rizelle Aaron said in an email. “If in fact you have made these racially charged comments, I respectfully request your immediate resignation from the Malvern Public School District.”
See KARK’s news package about Bennett’s Facebook comments here and view the school district’s statement below.
The Malvern School District confirms they are investigating teacher, Trent Bennett's Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/TTnGihQ2Wi— Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) December 27, 2016
(Photo: Andrew Brookes/Getty Images)
