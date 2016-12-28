Watch: Continued Outrage After Extended Video Shows Fort Worth Officer Kicking Jacqueline Craig's Daughter in the Side Before Arrest

As if everyone wasn’t already angry enough about video coming out of Fort Worth, Texas, showing a police officer violently arresting a mother and her two children, an extended version of the video has now been released — and it’s even more damning.

The nearly 30-minute long extended video surfaced on YouTube late yesterday (December 27) and shows Jacqueline Craig and her daughters not only being arrested, but further unnecessarily assaulted by a police officer.

New video shows the officer wrestling Craig onto the ground then kicking her 15-year-old daughter while arresting her. Craig’s other daughter was the one filming with her phone and taunts the officer that she has everything on camera. That’s when he flips out and wrestles her phone away from her.

While the older daughter had her phone taken, it was still recording. Perhaps most revealing was how the officer later admitted to kicking Craig’s youngest daughter while they were in the car. “Who’s kicking my door? Who’s kicking my door? Was that you?” the officer asks.