Watch: Continued Outrage After Extended Video Shows Fort Worth Officer Kicking Jacqueline Craig's Daughter in the Side Before Arrest

The officer also tried to take the phone away from Craig's younger daughter.

Published 4 hours ago

As if everyone wasn’t already angry enough about video coming out of Fort Worth, Texas, showing a police officer violently arresting a mother and her two children, an extended version of the video has now been released — and it’s even more damning.

The nearly 30-minute long extended video surfaced on YouTube late yesterday (December 27) and shows Jacqueline Craig and her daughters not only being arrested, but further unnecessarily assaulted by a police officer.

New video shows the officer wrestling Craig onto the ground then kicking her 15-year-old daughter while arresting her. Craig’s other daughter was the one filming with her phone and taunts the officer that she has everything on camera. That’s when he flips out and wrestles her phone away from her.

While the older daughter had her phone taken, it was still recording. Perhaps most revealing was how the officer later admitted to kicking Craig’s youngest daughter while they were in the car. “Who’s kicking my door? Who’s kicking my door? Was that you?” the officer asks.

“It don’t matter,” the 15-year-old daughter replied. “You kicked me.”

“Yeah,” the officer replies, confirming her claim did actually happen.

“You kicked me on my side,” she affirmed.

“When a police officer tells you to get in the car, you get in the car," the officer responds.

"I don't know how to. I'm 15 years old," she replied.

The Fort Worth Police Department is still investigating the incident. Previously, Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference that he was disappointed with the footage, however he believed the arrest was made in a rude manner and not a racist one.

Craig’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, claims every procedure during his client’s arrest was “done incorrectly” and says the Fort Worth PD as well as other police departments around America have a history of “discriminatory behavior.”

Social media was outraged about the new developments the extended video revealed. New York Daily News writer Shaun King laid out how wrong each step the officer took in making the arrest was. “Horrific! There are too many departments that have allowed brutality and racism to fester,” one user wrote. “There should be zero tolerance.”

Check out the new extended video from Fort Worth as well as social media reaction below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: kali9/Getty Images)

