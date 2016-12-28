Watch: Newly Released Video Shows a Fort Worth Man Shot in the Back by Police as He's Walking Away

Video showing a Fort Worth, Texas, man shot by a police officer after walking away from him has been released.

Nate Washington, the attorney of David Collie, who was shot by the officer, released the video after being inspired by the investigation into the violent arrests of Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters of the same city.

NBCDFW reports that police and the man’s lawyer don’t agree around the details of the incident, which happened in July. A Fort Worth police officer and an off-duty Tarrant County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy allegedly responded to a reported robbery at a gas station on July 27. A release states the officers then drove to an apartment complex near the gas station and encountered two shirtless Black men.

The officers believe that Collie matched the description of one of the alleged armed robbers. From there, it’s uncertain whether Collie did or did not attempt to comply with police orders. Officials say he brandished a box cutter, didn’t respond to police commands and began to walk away.