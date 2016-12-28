Watch: Fort Worth Police Chief Says White Officer's 'Rudeness,' Not Racism, Sparked Jacqueline Craig's Violent Arrest After Calling for Help

A woman who was brutally arrested by a Fort Worth, Texas, police officer was apparently attacked out of “rudeness” and not “racism.”
That’s what Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and other city officials are saying after video surfaced of Jacqueline Craig and her family being violently handcuffed and arrested after they called police about the alleged abuse of their 7-year-old son by a neighbor.
“I can’t call it racism but I noticed in the video that the officer was rude,” said Fitzgerald, who is Black. “There’s a difference between rude and racism.” Fitzgerald said the footage disturbed him, however little has been done in the way of punishment.
Craig’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, claims every procedure during his client’s arrest was “done incorrectly” and says the Fort Worth PD as well as other police departments around America have a history of “discriminatory behavior.”
“We don’t see this kind of action taken against citizens who are not Black or who aren’t brown,” he said. Video of the confrontation has been viewed more than 2.5 million times. Fort Worth’s mayor, Betsy Price, added that the incident is being handled but disagreed that it’s a widespread problem within her city’s police department.
“This is an isolated incident in Fort Worth and we are taking it very seriously,” she said. Attorneys for the unidentified officer say the now-viral video doesn’t show the full interaction between Craig’s family and the officer. He also says that “a different account of the events” will come to light once all the “facts” and “evidence” is collected.
Watch a CBS11's video package about the Fort Worth incident and the police chief’s response below.
(Photo: Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram via AP)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS