Watch: Fort Worth Police Chief Says White Officer's 'Rudeness,' Not Racism, Sparked Jacqueline Craig's Violent Arrest After Calling for Help

A woman who was brutally arrested by a Fort Worth, Texas, police officer was apparently attacked out of “rudeness” and not “racism.”

That’s what Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and other city officials are saying after video surfaced of Jacqueline Craig and her family being violently handcuffed and arrested after they called police about the alleged abuse of their 7-year-old son by a neighbor.

“I can’t call it racism but I noticed in the video that the officer was rude,” said Fitzgerald, who is Black. “There’s a difference between rude and racism.” Fitzgerald said the footage disturbed him, however little has been done in the way of punishment.