Look: Donald Trump Gets Slammed For Tweet Whining About President Obama's 'Inflammatory Statements'

Donald Trump is up to his Twitter antics again.
After President Obama recently made a figurative statement that he would most likely win a third term in office if he was Constitutionally able to run again, Trump went petty by responding.
We guess he’s still butt hurt though and ol’ Barry must’ve really hurt his feelings, especially since he referenced Trump possibly losing. He couldn’t take that, right?
Trump tweeted AGAIN earlier today (December 28), “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!”
Wow, he pulled a “NOT.” Remember 1995?
Twitter also went wild with responses since they have a memory. Hypocrisy, let’s say, was brought up.
“You spent years accusing him of being secretly Kenyan,” a Twitter user said. “Can we quickly run down the list of other black people you think you're better than? Thx!” another person wrote.
Check out Trump’s tweet and Twitter’s reaction below.
Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You spent years accusing him of being secretly Kenyan.— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You're doing your best? You're not very good at stuff. But, we all knew that. Especially you.— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump "Inflammatory"https://t.co/gvhK7UBFxi— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 28, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump Can we quickly run down the list of other black people you think you're better than? Thx!— Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) December 28, 2016
Also, bringing back the "not" joke. Very retro. https://t.co/2pHLToEwJl— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 28, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump No one says "NOT" anymore. Also avoid "Just sayin", "My bad," and "Where's the beef."— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump If "doing my best to disregard" means "whining like a child on Twitter" -- you're doing great! pic.twitter.com/sENPmuoUE1— jeremy cabo 💚 (@jeremycabo) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You have small hands.— Buzz Bishop (@buzzbishop) December 28, 2016
(Photos from left:Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
