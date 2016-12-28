#YESTOBLACK

Look: Donald Trump Gets Slammed For Tweet Whining About President Obama's 'Inflammatory Statements'

"You spent years accusing him of being secretly Kenyan," a tweeter aptly replied.

Published 56 minutes ago

Donald Trump is up to his Twitter antics again.

After President Obama recently made a figurative statement that he would most likely win a third term in office if he was Constitutionally able to run again, Trump went petty by responding.

We guess he’s still butt hurt though and ol’ Barry must’ve really hurt his feelings, especially since he referenced Trump possibly losing. He couldn’t take that, right?

Trump tweeted AGAIN earlier today (December 28), “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!”

Wow, he pulled a “NOT.” Remember 1995?

Twitter also went wild with responses since they have a memory. Hypocrisy, let’s say, was brought up.

“You spent years accusing him of being secretly Kenyan,” a Twitter user said. “Can we quickly run down the list of other black people you think you're better than? Thx!” another person wrote.

Check out Trump’s tweet and Twitter’s reaction below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photos from left:Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

