Look: Donald Trump Gets Slammed For Tweet Whining About President Obama's 'Inflammatory Statements'

Donald Trump is up to his Twitter antics again.

After President Obama recently made a figurative statement that he would most likely win a third term in office if he was Constitutionally able to run again, Trump went petty by responding.

We guess he’s still butt hurt though and ol’ Barry must’ve really hurt his feelings, especially since he referenced Trump possibly losing. He couldn’t take that, right?

Trump tweeted AGAIN earlier today (December 28), “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!”