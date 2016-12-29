Look: Obama Lets Putin Know He's Not Messing Around With Executive Order Imposing New Sanctions

The Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee could’ve heavily influenced the election. It’s something most Americans were uncomfortable about upon learning the details and, according to the president, not going to be overlooked.

The White House on Thursday (December 29) announced a series of sanctions they’re planning to place on Russia for its influence in the presidential election. They’ve decided to expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives and shut down two Russian intelligence compounds in New York and Maryland. Those facilities are used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior,” President Obama said in a statement.