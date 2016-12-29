Look: Racists on Facebook Spew Hate at Man Who Didn't Help Ditched Trump Supporter

An Ohio man created a bit of a stir recently when he decided to not help a ditched motorist because she had a Donald Trump supportive sticker on her car.

“I was going to help her but she has a #Trump sticker on her car #CallYoPresident,” Troy Brown wrote in a status he posted on Facebook December 13. He had passed by the possibly stranded driver during his commute that day.

He also added a comment to his post in jest, “A list of people Trump voters can call for help: 1. Yo president 2. Exxon Mobil CEO 3. General Flynn’s son 4. The gunman at Comet pizza in D.C.”