Look: Racists on Facebook Spew Hate at Man Who Didn't Help Ditched Trump Supporter

An Ohio man created a bit of a stir recently when he decided to not help a ditched motorist because she had a Donald Trump supportive sticker on her car.
“I was going to help her but she has a #Trump sticker on her car #CallYoPresident,” Troy Brown wrote in a status he posted on Facebook December 13. He had passed by the possibly stranded driver during his commute that day.
He also added a comment to his post in jest, “A list of people Trump voters can call for help: 1. Yo president 2. Exxon Mobil CEO 3. General Flynn’s son 4. The gunman at Comet pizza in D.C.”
The post had people both supporting Brown and others insulting his decision with some going way too far. “Piece of black sh**,” a person wrote. “Proof this man never made it pass 6 grade,” another wrote. “All Lives Matter sh** face boy.”
Brown later responded to all the haters by explaining how people’s selective outrage is showing. See all comments on his original post below as well as his response below.
(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
