Watch: Man Steals Bike of 13-Year-Old Crash Victim at the Scene of Fatal Accident

2016 has been pretty savage, however this story from the year of hell has to be up there on some sort of list.
Jyquez Evans was riding his motorcycle around DeKalb County, Georgia, this week before he accidentally crashed into a truck. That’s when someone jumped onto the bike while Evans was dying from his fatal wounds and drove it away.
What makes matters worse is that this may have not been a random thieving. Evans’s family believes their 13-year-old was targeted.
“Who's to say (the thief) didn’t bump his back wheel,” mother Shatara Churn told Channel 2 Action News. “They might have wanted it that bad. That’s the way they had to get it from him.”
Evans was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (December 27) and died less than 24 hours after police said a Freightliner making a turn hit him. Evans was trying to run a red light. The truck driver was uninjured.
Hundreds in the community later gathered to mourn the loss of Jyquez Evans. It’s unclear whether the man knew whose motorcycle he was stealing. Police are interested in finding the bike.
Watch a local video package about the accident as well as media and community reaction below.
Family says 13 yo Jyquez Evans passed away after motorcycle crash suspect who stole bike from scene has not been found Live at noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Ino26xyGmX— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) December 28, 2016
At 6 candle light vigil for a 13 yro who died in dirt bike ax mom wants to know "what kind of person" would steal bike as her son lie in Rd pic.twitter.com/r0yhKRi0qI— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) December 28, 2016
More than a 100 ppl show up to honor a 13yr old killed in dirt bike accident live at 6pm w/ concerns over people who took bike from scene pic.twitter.com/tM43qpb3pz— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) December 28, 2016
Teachers of a teen killed in a dirt bike crash said he "could've changed the world" - @LizArtzWSB talks with the boy's parents NEXT on Ch.2 pic.twitter.com/Sklktlzdk7— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 28, 2016
