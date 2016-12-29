Watch: Man Steals Bike of 13-Year-Old Crash Victim at the Scene of Fatal Accident

2016 has been pretty savage, however this story from the year of hell has to be up there on some sort of list.

Jyquez Evans was riding his motorcycle around DeKalb County, Georgia, this week before he accidentally crashed into a truck. That’s when someone jumped onto the bike while Evans was dying from his fatal wounds and drove it away.

What makes matters worse is that this may have not been a random thieving. Evans’s family believes their 13-year-old was targeted.

“Who's to say (the thief) didn’t bump his back wheel,” mother Shatara Churn told Channel 2 Action News. “They might have wanted it that bad. That’s the way they had to get it from him.”